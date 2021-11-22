Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD
Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 705, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 278-0070
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. Schwartz kept me from being paralyzed. I owe him every walking step I make, and every road race I can jog in for the rest of my life. And yes, I still lift at the gym.
About Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1083888770
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine &amp; Dentistry of NJ
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.