Dr. Paul Shaughnessy, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Shaughnessy, MD
Dr. Paul Shaughnessy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wilford Hall Medical Center San Antonio Texas
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant4450 Medical Dr Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-8527
- Methodist Hospital
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Personable, professional and knows his medicine! I could not be more pleased with Dr. Shaunessy and his treatment of me as a transplant patient.
- Hematology
- English
- Wilford Hall Medical Center San Antonio Texas
Dr. Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaughnessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaughnessy has seen patients for Acute Leukemia and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaughnessy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaughnessy.
