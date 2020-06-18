Overview of Dr. Paul Siffri, MD

Dr. Paul Siffri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Siffri works at Steadmen Hawkins Clinic in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.