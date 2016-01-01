Dr. P T Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. P T Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. P T Smith, MD
Dr. P T Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Lake Mary749 Stirling Center Pl Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 307-0379Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Pulmonary Practice Associates MD PA1075 Town Center Dr Ste 301, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 260-5838
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. P T Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1568464006
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Durham Nc
- Univeristy of Florida - Shands Hospital Gainesville FL
- Univeristy of Florida - Shands Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
