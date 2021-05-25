Overview of Dr. Paul Smith, MD

Dr. Paul Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Samit Soni, M.D. - Robotic Surgery / Urology in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.