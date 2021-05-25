Dr. Paul Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Smith, MD
Dr. Paul Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 720, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 830-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital23900 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-7000
-
3
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Urology23960 Katy Fwy Ste 401, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 830-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
It was suggested by an ER doctor to follow up with a urologist after a bout with kidney stones which landed me in the ER twice in a week. Having never seen a urologist before, thus began the arduous process of researching doctors that were in network and finding one that I thought would best suit my needs. Since I was already going to go for a specific purpose, I thought since I am now a middle age male that it might be best to just go establish becoming a regular patient of one. There is always a bit of anxiety when meeting a new doctor and especially when you are meeting one in a field for which you have never been seen. Dr. Smith placed my mind at ease very quickly. He addressed the issue for which I was primarily there and I feel very comfortable becoming a long term patient to address any need I may have down the road. His bedside manner is great. If first impressions and intuition are to be trusted, I know I made the right choice by going to see him today.
About Dr. Paul Smith, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1659530434
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.