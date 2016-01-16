See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Paul Stafford, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Stafford, MD

Dr. Paul Stafford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Stafford works at Orthopedic & Trauma Service Of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stafford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic & Trauma Service of Oklahoma PC
    5110 S Yale Ave Ste 525, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-4547
  2. 2
    Orthopedic & Trauma Service of Oklahoma
    2424 E 21st St Ste 320, Tulsa, OK 74114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-4547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2016
    Dr. Stafford operated on my leg after a bad motorcycle crash last year. I liked how he communicated and how he answered my concerns, etc. Four months later all my pins and plates continue to look good as I recover. Thank you Dr. Stafford!
    Jeff G in Houston, TX — Jan 16, 2016
    About Dr. Paul Stafford, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134105257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Stafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stafford works at Orthopedic & Trauma Service Of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Stafford’s profile.

    Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

