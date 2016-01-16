Overview of Dr. Paul Stafford, MD

Dr. Paul Stafford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Stafford works at Orthopedic & Trauma Service Of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.