Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabereaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Tabereaux works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabereaux?
Very very impressed with Dr Taberaux! Went with my mom to an appointment and anything she had a concern on from her heart condition to a special diet Dr Taberaux took time to explain and listen! I also am a pt of Dr Taberaux’s and he has done the same with me! His staff are AMAZING as well!!! Love his nurse Teresa! You guys are AWESOME!!!
About Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578776241
Education & Certifications
- Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabereaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabereaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabereaux works at
Dr. Tabereaux has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabereaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabereaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabereaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabereaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabereaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.