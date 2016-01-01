Overview

Dr. Paul Teodoro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Teodoro works at Northwest Essex Community Health in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.