Overview of Dr. Paul Tomaszewski, MD

Dr. Paul Tomaszewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Tomaszewski works at Mount Sinai Health System in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY and Hartsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.