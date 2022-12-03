See All Neurologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Paul Twydell, DO

Neurology
4.4 (46)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Twydell, DO

Dr. Paul Twydell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Twydell works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Twydell's Office Locations

  1
    SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline
    2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    SHMG Neurosurgery - Holland
    588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bronson Methodist Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myasthenia Gravis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Tywdell Is one of the best physicians I have ever had as a patient. He is careful and thorough. He is kind and patient as he explains as much about your condition and the treatment options that are best foe you as a patient. I have seen him work with the Residents and I am impressed at how good he is as an educator as well. You are lucky to have him on staff and I am beyond fortunate to have him as my doctor.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Twydell, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225044597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Twydell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twydell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Twydell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Twydell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Twydell has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twydell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Twydell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twydell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twydell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twydell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

