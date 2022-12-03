Overview of Dr. Paul Twydell, DO

Dr. Paul Twydell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Twydell works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.