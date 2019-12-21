Overview of Dr. Paul Urrea, MD

Dr. Paul Urrea, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Urrea works at Louis T Bascoy M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA and Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.