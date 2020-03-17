Overview of Dr. Paul Vella, MD

Dr. Paul Vella, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Vella works at Prohealth Physicians MSO Inc in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT and Manchester, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.