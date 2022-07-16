Dr. Weitzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Weitzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Weitzel, MD
Dr. Paul Weitzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Weitzel works at
Dr. Weitzel's Office Locations
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
Meeks Zilberfarb Orthopedics40 Allied Dr Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weitzel was highly recommended after my knee injury. He provided helpful advice and options, and outstanding medical care before and after my surgery.
About Dr. Paul Weitzel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235197872
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weitzel works at
Dr. Weitzel has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzel.
