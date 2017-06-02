Dr. Paul Zazow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zazow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Zazow, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Zazow, MD
Dr. Paul Zazow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.
Dr. Zazow's Office Locations
Drumcliff Building22 S Clinton St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zazow is an all around great provider. He is very easy to talk to and spends time truly understanding your individual needs. If he is out of network for your insurance he still has extremely reasonable prices. When in his office you feel at home immediately, great experiences here!
About Dr. Paul Zazow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Zazow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zazow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zazow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zazow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zazow.
