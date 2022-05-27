Dr. Paula Bellin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Bellin, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Bellin, MD
Dr. Paula Bellin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Bellin works at
Dr. Bellin's Office Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. BELLIN and I’m extremely happy! She is so knowledgeable. Very kind and caring. The information I received today about my condition was extremely helpful. She discussed all my options and formulated a comprehensive treatment plan. I’m grateful to be in her care! Would recommend Dr. Bellin to anyone with urinary problems.
About Dr. Paula Bellin, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ma Med Center
- University Ma Med Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellin has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.