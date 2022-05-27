Overview of Dr. Paula Bellin, MD

Dr. Paula Bellin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bellin works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.