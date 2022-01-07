Dr. Paula Hirt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Hirt, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Hirt, MD
Dr. Paula Hirt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Hirt's Office Locations
East Islip Office83 W Main St, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 277-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Hirt for over 20 years. She is a wonderful doctor and a great diagnostician.
About Dr. Paula Hirt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Hirt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirt has seen patients for Pap Smear, Uterine Fibroids and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.