Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD
Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Great Neck Medical Associates Llp2800 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-5700
-
2
Hematology Oncology Association of Long Island3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 401, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
My mother has been a patient of Dr. P Schwartz since the mid 1990's. She battled Had breast cancer twice. She is still with us. My father unfortunately was diagnosed with stage 4 inoperable kidney cancer with which she applied all her knowledge and resources to sustain his life and keep him as comfortable as she could. He passed a year and a half (?) later. Yes I trust this beautiful compassionate person with my families lives. The reason you may have to wait a little longer for your appointments is because she gives the upmost care to each and everyone if her patience. You just need to have patience too. Its not your GPs office.
About Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780769877
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.