See All Allergists & Immunologists in Babylon, NY
Dr. Pauline Fani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Pauline Fani, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Pauline Fani, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hospitals and Clinics

Dr. Fani works at Good Samaritan Hospice in Babylon, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD
Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD
4.9 (177)
View Profile
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
4.7 (186)
View Profile
Dr. Gadi Avshalomov, MD
Dr. Gadi Avshalomov, MD
3.1 (39)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Hospice
    655 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 465-6225
  2. 2
    View West Optical Inc
    1332 Peninsula Blvd, Hewlett, NY 11557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 742-6336

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fani?

    Nov 10, 2021
    Dr. Fani is an outstanding, competent, empathetic, caring, and knowledgeable allergy immunologist. I highly recommend her. It was a pleasure having her treat me.
    Shahnaz Malekan M.D. — Nov 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pauline Fani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pauline Fani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fani to family and friends

    Dr. Fani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pauline Fani, MD.

    About Dr. Pauline Fani, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750580726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pauline Fani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fani has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pauline Fani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.