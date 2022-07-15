Overview of Dr. Pauline Funchain, MD

Dr. Pauline Funchain, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Funchain works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.