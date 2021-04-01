See All Urologists in Marco Island, FL
Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD

Urology
4.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Marco Island, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD

Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marco Island, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Louisville, Ky and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Yohannes works at Encore Urology in Marco Island, FL with other offices in Naples, FL, Fremont, NE and Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Yohannes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marco Island Walk in Clinic
    1839 San Marco Rd, Marco Island, FL 34145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Encore Urology
    11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Miami Urology and Sexual Wellness Institute
    8340 Collier Blvd Ste 207, Naples, FL 34114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440
  4. 4
    Urology Health Center
    2735 N Clarkson St, Fremont, NE 68025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 727-5000
  5. 5
    Urology Health Center
    6829 N 72nd St Ste 7200, Omaha, NE 68122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-0705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yohannes?

    Apr 01, 2021
    I went to Dr. Yohannes to address an infection that, following a year of antibiotics could not resolve. Other Doctors (in another City) gave up and suggested a referral to an infectious disease group but Dr. Yohannes continued to persevere and following a surgical procedure, I am finally infection free. Dr. Yohannes is very responsive and would return calls when needed including working me into a busy schedule to be seen when required. I would highly recommend Dr. Yohannes for any urological needs.
    Dave Cook — Apr 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yohannes to family and friends

    Dr. Yohannes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yohannes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD.

    About Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043299985
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Urology - University of Louisville Hospital Louisville, KY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Louisville, Ky
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville School Of Arts and Science Louisville, Ky
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yohannes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yohannes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yohannes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yohannes has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yohannes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yohannes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yohannes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yohannes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yohannes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.