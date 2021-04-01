Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yohannes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marco Island, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Louisville, Ky and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Marco Island Walk in Clinic1839 San Marco Rd, Marco Island, FL 34145 Directions (239) 597-4440Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Encore Urology11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 597-4440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Miami Urology and Sexual Wellness Institute8340 Collier Blvd Ste 207, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 597-4440
Urology Health Center2735 N Clarkson St, Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (402) 727-5000
Urology Health Center6829 N 72nd St Ste 7200, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 391-0705
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to Dr. Yohannes to address an infection that, following a year of antibiotics could not resolve. Other Doctors (in another City) gave up and suggested a referral to an infectious disease group but Dr. Yohannes continued to persevere and following a surgical procedure, I am finally infection free. Dr. Yohannes is very responsive and would return calls when needed including working me into a busy schedule to be seen when required. I would highly recommend Dr. Yohannes for any urological needs.
- 29 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- Urology - University of Louisville Hospital Louisville, KY
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Louisville, Ky
- University Of Louisville School Of Arts and Science Louisville, Ky
- Urology
