Dr. Pavani Guntur, MD
Dr. Pavani Guntur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars Sinai Medical Center8635 W 3rd St Ste 866W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 385-6016
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She didn't rush. I felt she truly listened, eliminated the unrelated complaints and responded ro the important issues. She was very thorough. I have alread recommended her to others. It's a long drive to her office for me and she suggested I do my tests through my GP so I didn't have to travelfor tests. I had the records sent to her.
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Guntur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guntur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guntur has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guntur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guntur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guntur.
