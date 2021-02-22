Overview of Dr. Pawan Gupta, MD

Dr. Pawan Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Gupta works at Altoona Kidney in Altoona, PA with other offices in Tyrone, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.