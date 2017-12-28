See All Pediatricians in Enumclaw, WA
Dr. Paweena Thoophom, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paweena Thoophom, MD

Dr. Paweena Thoophom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They graduated from Chulalongkorn University Medical School and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Thoophom works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thoophom's Office Locations

    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw
    3021 Griffin Ave, Enumclaw, WA 98022
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw
    1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Fever
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Fever

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2017
    Absolutely an amazing and wonderful doctor! She was extremely caring and took as much time as we needed. She is excellent with treating teens. We were looking specifically for a physician for teens. She exceeded our expectations! We have a new and wonderful doctor now. Thank-you so much Dr. Thoophom!!!
    Julie in Bonney Lake, WA — Dec 28, 2017
    Dr. Thoophom's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Thoophom

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paweena Thoophom, MD.

    About Dr. Paweena Thoophom, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Spanish and Thai
    Female
    1487675526
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Chulalongkorn University Medical School
    Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Elizabeth Hospital
    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paweena Thoophom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thoophom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thoophom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thoophom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thoophom works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA. View the full address on Dr. Thoophom’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoophom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoophom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thoophom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thoophom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

