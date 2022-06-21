Overview of Dr. Pawel Zelenski, MD

Dr. Pawel Zelenski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Miami L M Miller Som and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Zelenski works at Orlando Health in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.