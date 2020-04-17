Dr. Kahen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payam Kahen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Payam Kahen, MD
Dr. Payam Kahen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kahen works at
Dr. Kahen's Office Locations
Wilmington Urgent Care and Family Clinic Inc714 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744 Directions (310) 522-4200
Payam John Kahen, M.D.50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 289-0901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I am very much satisfied with all the staffs and the clinical environment. I could see various sophisticated facilities. I will surely recommend my friends and colleagues to this clinic.
About Dr. Payam Kahen, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahen accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahen works at
Dr. Kahen speaks Persian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahen.
