See All General Surgeons in Wilmington, CA
Dr. Payam Kahen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Payam Kahen, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (57)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, CA
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Payam Kahen, MD

Dr. Payam Kahen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kahen works at Wilmington Urgent Care and Family Clinic Inc in Wilmington, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kahen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Urgent Care and Family Clinic Inc
    714 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 522-4200
  2. 2
    Payam John Kahen, M.D.
    50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 289-0901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Pattern Hair Loss
Hair Conditions
Hair Loss
Female Pattern Hair Loss
Hair Conditions
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kahen?

    Apr 17, 2020
    I am very much satisfied with all the staffs and the clinical environment. I could see various sophisticated facilities. I will surely recommend my friends and colleagues to this clinic.
    Jim Andrade — Apr 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Payam Kahen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Payam Kahen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kahen to family and friends

    Dr. Kahen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kahen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Payam Kahen, MD.

    About Dr. Payam Kahen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902967557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kahen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Payam Kahen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.