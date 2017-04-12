Overview of Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD

Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Nosnik works at Pedro Nosnik, MD, PA in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.