Dr. Peggy Liao, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Liao works at Denver Skin Clinic - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.