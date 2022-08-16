Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Cohan works at
Locations
1
USC Westside Center for Diabetes150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-3030
2
Melinda Hakim MD8816 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In November of 2020 my son was diagnosed with Cushing’s Syndrome in our home state of Alaska, and shortly thereafter we traveled to southern California for treatment. We have had numerous visits with Dr. Pejman Cohan, and in every case he has been simply amazing. He is dedicated, knowledgeable, compassionate, and very accessible. He is not only a great doctor but a great human being. Dr. Cohan helped guide my son through a complex treatment of diagnostic testing, cortisol blocking medication, and ultimately a successful surgery at the NIH hospital in Bethesda Maryland to remove a neuroendocrine tumor from his lung. My son is doing well and is still in remission 18 months post-surgery. If you are looking for a Cushing’s expert or endocrinologist in southern California, I happily give Dr. Cohan my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225064884
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohan has seen patients for Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohan speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohan.
