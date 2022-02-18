Dr. Alfred has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perin Alfred, MD
Overview of Dr. Perin Alfred, MD
Dr. Perin Alfred, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Alfred works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alfred's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Physicians P A6041 Sw 73rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 629-1199
-
2
Pulmonary Physicians PA1133 SE 18th Pl Ste 4, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-1199
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfred?
DR. ALFRED IS THE FINEST PULMONOLOGIST. HE IS PROFESSIONAL AND CARING. MY HUSBAND AND I HAVE BEEN GOING TO HIM SINCE 2006. HE IS VERY THOROUGH AND LEAVES NO STONE UNTURNED TO TREAT YOU.
About Dr. Perin Alfred, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1285691980
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfred accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfred works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfred. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfred.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.