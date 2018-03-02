Overview of Dr. Perin Suthakar, MD

Dr. Perin Suthakar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Suthakar works at Perin Suthakar M.D in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.