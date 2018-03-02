See All Neurologists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Perin Suthakar, MD

Neurology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Perin Suthakar, MD

Dr. Perin Suthakar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Suthakar works at Perin Suthakar M.D in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suthakar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Perin G Suthakar MD
    1881 Commercenter E Ste 208, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 890-0550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Perin Suthakar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316967805
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • St Raphael Hosp-Yale U
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
