Dr. Perin Suthakar, MD
Dr. Perin Suthakar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Perin G Suthakar MD1881 Commercenter E Ste 208, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Directions (909) 890-0550
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
Good Dr. She takes her time with her patients.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- St Raphael Hosp-Yale U
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Suthakar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Suthakar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suthakar.
