Dr. Pete Batra, MD
Overview of Dr. Pete Batra, MD
Dr. Pete Batra, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Batra's Office Locations
Rush University Medical Center1611 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rush Primary Care - Oak Brook2011 York Rd Ste 2000, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 724-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Batra has been a fantastic provider. He is thorough, answers questions, is kind, and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Pete Batra, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
