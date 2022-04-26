See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Pete Batra, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pete Batra, MD

Dr. Pete Batra, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Batra works at Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Batra's Office Locations

    Rush University Medical Center
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Rush Primary Care - Oak Brook
    2011 York Rd Ste 2000, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 724-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Headache
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr. Batra has been a fantastic provider. He is thorough, answers questions, is kind, and I would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Pete Batra, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1780648998
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine
    • University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pete Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Batra has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

