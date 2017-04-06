Dr. Peter Abaci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Abaci, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Abaci, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Abaci works at
Locations
Bay Area Pain & Wellness Center A Medical Corp15047 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 364-6799
Bay Area Pain & Wellness Center A Medical Corp4400 Capitola Rd Ste 200, Capitola, CA 95010 Directions (831) 426-9302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for a few years now and Dr. Abaci is a wonderful physician. He has a kind bedside manner, is direct and to the point as well as extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Peter Abaci, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1447200761
Education & Certifications
- UC
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Santa Clara Vly Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abaci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abaci has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abaci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Abaci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaci.
