Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Rasmussen's Office Locations
Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-2506Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902860984
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
