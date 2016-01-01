Overview of Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD

Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.