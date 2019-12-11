Dr. Peter Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Berman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and Desoto Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
-
1
TGMG Cardiology5 Tampa General Cir Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
He was my husbands transplant dr. He & his staff were life saving for my husband & our family. At the same time we had a 3yr old granddaughter diagnosed with leukemia in our home town. He was acutely aware that her health was a factorfor my husbands life & went to incredible lengths to make sure we could go home periodically to see her. God gave him & his staff to us to get us on the other side.
About Dr. Peter Berman, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316934532
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Coney Island Hospital
- St George's University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.