Overview

Dr. Peter Berman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and Desoto Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Berman works at TGMG Cardiology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.