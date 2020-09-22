Dr. Peter Birk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Birk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Birk, MD
Dr. Peter Birk, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Birk works at
Dr. Birk's Office Locations
-
1
Ahmed A Rahman MD112 Gainsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-2492
-
2
Chest Medicine1821 Old Donation Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-2669
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Birk treats me like an old friend. I feel comfortable with his diagnosis. He has explored and tested a lot to help me. Not what I wanted to hear, but the truth. I have every confidence in him. Just please get the Chesapeake office back. Office is very kind and tries hard to work with scheduling. The nurse has been very sympathetic with testing outside of office due to covid 19. I would recommend to Anyone.
About Dr. Peter Birk, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962401406
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Hampton Va Med Center
- U Eastern Va Hosps
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Massachusettes Institiute Of Technology
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birk has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Birk speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Birk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birk.
