Dr. Peter Boyle, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Boyle, DO
Dr. Peter Boyle, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Boyle's Office Locations
OrthoArizona - Deer Valley2902 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 398-8079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Sonoran Crossing33300 N 32nd Ave Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (602) 648-5444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyle took the time to educate me on all treatment options. He answered my list of questions with great compassion. Great doctor!!!!! I will continue my treatment with Dr.Boyle.
About Dr. Peter Boyle, DO
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute
- Rowan University
- Midwestern University
- Pacific University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyle has seen patients for Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.