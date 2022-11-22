See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Peter Boyle, DO

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Boyle, DO

Dr. Peter Boyle, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Boyle works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Boyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - Deer Valley
    2902 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 398-8079
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona - Sonoran Crossing
    33300 N 32nd Ave Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 648-5444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Boyle took the time to educate me on all treatment options. He answered my list of questions with great compassion. Great doctor!!!!! I will continue my treatment with Dr.Boyle.
    Dave K — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Boyle, DO

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Education & Certifications

