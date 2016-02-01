Dr. Peter Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Brown, MD
Dr. Peter Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
He took care of me in the ER , then the OR, and then my hospital stay - 9 days. I and my family were extremely impressed with Dr. Brown. His explanations , his demeanor, and his medical follow through were the best we have ever encountered. What a blessing that Tacoma has a physician and surgeon of his caliber!
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Massachusetts
- Georgetown University
