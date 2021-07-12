Overview of Dr. Peter Cha, MD

Dr. Peter Cha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Cha works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.