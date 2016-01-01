Overview of Dr. Peter Condax, MD

Dr. Peter Condax, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Condax works at Peter Condax MD PC in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY, Dobbs Ferry, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.