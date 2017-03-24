See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Peter Dee, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Dee, MD

Dr. Peter Dee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Dee works at Oahu Pain Care in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oahu Pain Care
    2228 Liliha St Ste 400, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 531-0022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2017
    I love dr dee and his staff very professional office is always clean and waiting room i walk in wait may be 5 to 10 min wait always taking very good care of his patients
    Mary yomes in Honolulu, HI — Mar 24, 2017
    About Dr. Peter Dee, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649347055
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education

