Overview

Dr. Peter Dragisic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Dragisic works at P&D Medical in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.