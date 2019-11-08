Overview of Dr. Peter Duffy, MD

Dr. Peter Duffy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Duffy works at Michael B Whalen MD in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.