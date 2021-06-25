Dr. Peter Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Harvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Harvey, MD
Dr. Peter Harvey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Perpetual Help College Of Medi and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
Fayetteville1336 Highway 54 W Bldg 500, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-1238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Newnan2301 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 633-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Referred by my PCP because of swelling/pain in knee
About Dr. Peter Harvey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1316934763
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Hospital
- Perpetual Help College Of Medi
