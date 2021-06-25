Overview of Dr. Peter Harvey, MD

Dr. Peter Harvey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Perpetual Help College Of Medi and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Harvey works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.