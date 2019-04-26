Overview of Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD

Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. H'Doubler works at Emory Vascular Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.