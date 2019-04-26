See All Vascular Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.6 (26)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD

Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. H'Doubler works at Emory Vascular Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. H'Doubler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Josephs Medical Group
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 675, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 843-5408
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. H'Doubler?

    Apr 26, 2019
    Dr H’Doubler performed a AAA stent on me 15 years ago-great care and I’m still vertical. really great doctor
    — Apr 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. H'Doubler to family and friends

    Dr. H'Doubler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. H'Doubler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD.

    About Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629038476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mass Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. H'Doubler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. H'Doubler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. H'Doubler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. H'Doubler works at Emory Vascular Surgery in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. H'Doubler’s profile.

    Dr. H'Doubler has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. H'Doubler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. H'Doubler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. H'Doubler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. H'Doubler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. H'Doubler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.