Dr. Peter Hovland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hovland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Hovland, MD
Dr. Peter Hovland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Hovland works at
Dr. Hovland's Office Locations
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Frisco - Summit Medical Center360 Peak One Dr # 390, Frisco, CO 80443 Directions (303) 261-1600Friday10:00am - 2:00pm
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific as usual. except for the wait time to see him
About Dr. Peter Hovland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720047210
Education & Certifications
- Schepens Eye Rsch Inst & Schepens Retina Assocs|University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hovland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hovland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hovland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hovland works at
Dr. Hovland has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.