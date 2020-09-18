See All Cardiologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Peter Hui, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Hui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Hui works at Sutter Pacific Med Foundation in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Pacific Med Foundation
    1100 Van Ness Ave Fl 5, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 537-8600
  2. 2
    California Pacific Cardiovascular Medical Group
    2100 Webster St Ste 516, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 345-0940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • Novato Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease

Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Dr, Hui has been caring for my dad, in cardiology, for over 25 years. He is not only incredibly experienced and renowned in his field he is also a wonderful, caring person that listens to his patients needs, responds in a timely manner and genuinely cares. He is am amazing cardiologist! Highly recommend!
    — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Hui, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1619988375
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Residency
    • Ucsf Medical Center/Stanford Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Hui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hui works at Sutter Pacific Med Foundation in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hui’s profile.

    Dr. Hui has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hui speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

