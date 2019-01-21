Overview of Dr. Peter Iannuzzi, DPM

Dr. Peter Iannuzzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Iannuzzi works at Dr. Peter J. Iannuzzi, D.P.M. in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.