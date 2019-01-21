Dr. Peter Iannuzzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Iannuzzi, DPM
Dr. Peter Iannuzzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Iannuzzi's Office Locations
Dr. Peter J. Iannuzzi, D.P.M.7817 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 861-0022
Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy LLC7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 854-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I between us have had 3 surgeries done in the last 2 years 3 years with no further complications. This is important because I spend 10 to 14 hours a day on my feet as does my husband SAR jobs.
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Iannuzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannuzzi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iannuzzi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iannuzzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannuzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannuzzi.
