Dr. Peter Joseph, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Peter Joseph, DPM

Dr. Peter Joseph, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at AGH Podiatry in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

    Greater Pittsburgh Neuropathy Associates LLC
    490 E North Ave Ste 405, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
  View other providers who treat Bunion
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Peter Joseph, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Arabic
    • 1700848637
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
