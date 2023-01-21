Dr. Peter Karlsberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Karlsberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Karlsberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Karlsberg works at
Locations
-
1
Ventura Institute of Dermatologic Arts1190 S Victoria Ave Ste 300, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 677-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karlsberg?
Dr Karlsberg, Michelle and their staff are amazing. Easy to make an appointment and such a friendly and personable Doctor and staff.
About Dr. Peter Karlsberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063560605
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Univ Ca San Francisco Hosps
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlsberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlsberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlsberg works at
Dr. Karlsberg has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karlsberg speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlsberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.