Overview

Dr. Peter Karlsberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Karlsberg works at Ventura Institute For Dermatologic Arts in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.