Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
The Miami Institute for Women's Health8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 501, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 282-4241
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
After dealing with health issues for 8+ months and seeing multiple doctors as well as being put on lengthy wait lists, Dr. Khamvongsa saw me the day I contacted his office and offered me support I haven't received anywhere else across Miami.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Memorial Sloan Kettering
- National Naval Medical Center
- Georgetown Univ Sch Med
- Georgetown University
Dr. Khamvongsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khamvongsa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khamvongsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khamvongsa has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khamvongsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamvongsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamvongsa.
