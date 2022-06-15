Overview of Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, MD

Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Khamvongsa works at The Miami Institute for Women's Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.